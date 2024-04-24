What we lose when we fall into the ‘winner take all’ trap

Henry Gass highlights a fascinating shift in the Supreme Court of the United States. Where once its rulings allowed for recourse among the losers, rulings today are more “winner take all.” This is not just a Supreme Court thing. It fits the political spirit of the time.

And that is telling. If this trend has led to less trust in the Supreme Court (and it has), then it’s no wonder it has made politics more toxic, too. “Winner take all” is not consistent with the ideals of America’s founders. So when we talk about ways to improve politics, changing that mindset might be a good place to start.