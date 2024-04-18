Addressing root issues

Several stories today confront the difficulty of addressing root causes in very different circumstances.

Take PFAS – “forever chemicals’’ ending up in water supplies. The Environmental Protection Agency just issued new standards for drinking water. But tackling the problem at its source – before the water hits taps at home – is complicated amid scattershot state efforts. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, as the House debates aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, our correspondent is finding that the conversation often skates over fundamental issues that would be much harder to take on.

And don’t miss our review of the film “We Grown Now.” Peter Rainer shares how his willingness, years ago, to reconsider an assumption he had made had a powerful impact on how he watched this film.