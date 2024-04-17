Skip to footer

Another crisis of uncertainty

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

The pandemic showed that people struggle with uncertainty. Reading our two stories today on migration, it strikes me that here is another crisis of uncertainty.

These three things are true: People under enormous stress will move to seek safety and opportunity. There is no easy way to absorb them. There is a moral demand to treat them humanely. 

Politically, that adds up to uncertainty. There is no clear policy solution. Yet perhaps we can find a different kind of certainty: a conviction that we can do better, for everyone. There will be no one solution, no perfect solution. But the Monitor has spent more than 115 years (and a good chunk of today’s issue) seeking ways forward. We can be certain that more are waiting to be found.

