The pandemic showed that people struggle with uncertainty. Reading our two stories today on migration, it strikes me that here is another crisis of uncertainty.

These three things are true: People under enormous stress will move to seek safety and opportunity. There is no easy way to absorb them. There is a moral demand to treat them humanely.

Politically, that adds up to uncertainty. There is no clear policy solution. Yet perhaps we can find a different kind of certainty: a conviction that we can do better, for everyone. There will be no one solution, no perfect solution. But the Monitor has spent more than 115 years (and a good chunk of today’s issue) seeking ways forward. We can be certain that more are waiting to be found.