Missile strikes, retaliation, and the possibility for change

Shoshanna Solomon’s first story for the Monitor is ostensibly about retaliation. How will Israel respond to Saturday’s missile attack from Iran? But more deeply, it’s really about the potential for change.

Can Israel not respond, or is retaliation too ingrained in its current mindset?

What makes the question interesting is the context. The missile strike largely failed, thanks in part to help from allies that include former enemies, like Jordan and (to some extent) Saudi Arabia. That, in itself, is an intriguing testament to the possibility for change.