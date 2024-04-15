A ‘trust test’ for the Monitor

Readers want to trust the news they consume – trust the ways in which stories are chosen, sourced, and put in context. In other words, they want the tools they need to draw their own informed conclusions. Yet we know that trust in the media has frayed badly – which is particularly concerning in a consequential year of elections; wars in the Middle East, Ukraine, and elsewhere; and profound societal divisions.

The Monitor aims every day to earn your trust. To help us do that, we asked outside experts to evaluate our work. You’ll find an article today from the group Trusting News, sharing what it’s observed. Take a read. Do you agree with its findings? Please share your thoughts with Editor Mark Sappenfield at editor@csmonitor.com.