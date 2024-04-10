Polarization distorts reality. But Portugal already knows that.

Yesterday, the folks at Axios hit a point I don’t hear enough: Polarization warps our view of the world. They called it “America’s reality distortion machine.” It’s like a fun-house mirror. Polarization’s winner-take-all mentality makes things seem worse than they are; everything becomes apocalyptic.

That’s why I appreciate Dominique Soguel’s story today from Portugal. As elsewhere in the world, immigration is a huge topic there. As elsewhere, there are formidable challenges. But the country has taken a different approach. Read Dominique’s story, and you get a glimpse of what the subject looks like with less distortion.