Wonder, hope, and the news

Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

Do wonder and hope belong in the news?

Wonder certainly did yesterday, as Americans marveled at the total solar eclipse sweeping across their country. It challenged the discordant images many Americans hold of each other. Staff writer Simon Montlake reflects today on experiencing it with his son.

You’ll see hope in our other stories as well. In Antakya, Turkey, a school principal is countering expectations of a “lost generation” struggling in the aftermath of last year’s devastating earthquake. And amid National Poetry Month, a former U.S. poet laureate, no stranger to hardship, talks about looking for the stars – the “constellation of story” that helps a person thrive.

Building trust in the future, looking for light. It’s news.

