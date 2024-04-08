Why we followed a moonshadow

A path of totality isn’t one that we get to cross often as citizens of Earth. And that on-the-ground swath of dark, beneath a sun totally eclipsed by the moon, ran right through northern Vermont.

So Monitor photographer Riley Robinson, based in Burlington, was joined there by Boston-based reporters Troy Aidan Sambajon and Jingnan Peng. Their multimedia story leads today’s Daily.

It was more than a deadline scramble by three young journalists to record responses to a rare phenomenon. It was also an opportunity to immerse, with no more until 2044, in an upward-looking communal event.

“I had a couple moments when my throat tightened,” says Jing. “It was mind-boggling and beautiful in a way I hadn’t seen before.”