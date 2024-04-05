Mutual support in covering aid

Remember “look for the helpers”? Fred Rogers, late champion of childhood innocence, prescribed that activity as a balm for kids shellshocked by news. It got overused, perhaps. One magazine dismissed it as a pat “consolation meme.”

In the context of Gaza, where children have themselves been a large proportion of those killed and facing famine (as are others worldwide), it can help focus thought on aid workers.

Today, part of our remarkable Middle East team sizes up where perilous aid work goes next. Ghada Abdulfattah and Fatima AbdulKarim work in Gaza and the West Bank, respectively. Taylor Luck travels frequently from his base in Jordan and, with editor Ken Kaplan, helps facilitate coverage. All operate with hope, courage, and dedication.