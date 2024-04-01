Skip to footer

This article appeared in the April 01, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 04/01 edition

A community built on awe

Clayton Collins
Director of Editorial Innovation

Light pollution is the modern stargazer’s nemesis, pulsing wherever people congregate. That stands to make one of humanity’s greatest opportunities for shared wonderment – such a unifying force – a relatively exclusive one.

Erika Page reports today from Madrid on a metalworker turned sidewalk astronomer who offers passersby free peeks through his telescope. Yes, city light is a limiting factor. He can offer just the major celestial bodies: the closer planets, the moon.

Alfredo Paniagua is open-hearted about the open sky. He answers questions. But mostly he hangs back, letting the universe do its work. As Erika writes: “He gives visitors their own time with the infinite.”

This article appeared in the April 01, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 04/01 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.