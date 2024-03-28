The world today, seen a little differently

Journalism can change our perspectives. Here’s how the Monitor is doing it today. Reporting from Israel, Howard LaFranchi hits a theme we’ve seen repeatedly in our Rebuilding Trust project. Trust is rebuilt slowly. And that’s OK. Institutions need to show they are worthy of trust.

Simon Montlake offers a look from Sioux City, Iowa, into how immigration provides sustaining economic momentum. Together with Sara Miller Llana’s story yesterday from Waterloo, Ontario, the articles offer a nuanced portrait of immigration’s promise and complexity.

And with three cheers, Ned Temko heralds a bright spot in a challenging time for democracies: Senegal.