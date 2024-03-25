What makes news?

As we start the week, there’s lots of tumult to address on the global stage: a terror attack in Russia, deepening U.S.-Israel tensions over Gaza, sparring in Kenya over sending police to help in Haiti. You’ll find insightful takes on all those in today’s Daily.

You’ll also find news that tends to get overlooked. In New Haven, Connecticut, correspondent Troy Aidan Sambajon reports on a new community where housing is a salaried benefit for early childhood educators. It’s a nascent effort to address the immediate needs of desperately needed but often low-wage workers – and to build a village that more broadly sustains them. It’s innovation that lays the groundwork for sustainable progress. And that’s news.