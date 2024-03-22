News is complicated. That’s what makes it interesting.

One of my favorite words as a journalist is “nuance.” If a story isn’t nuanced, it’s probably not true. Yet that’s not the trend in journalism today. The outrage machine wants to cast things in black and white.

The article today from Whitney Eulich and Alfredo Sosa adds nuance to the portrait of Mexico and immigration. Things are more complicated than we often acknowledge. But they’re also more interesting. And understanding the real story helps you move past shallow partisan talking points and be a more effective part of the solution.