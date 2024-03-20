A polarized nation yearns for answers. No, it’s not the US.

Human beings can be a rather myopic lot. We feel an issue (say, immigration) is new and a crisis, when in fact it’s been around for centuries, just constantly evolving. We feel an issue (say, polarization) is unique to our particular community and perhaps uniquely unsolvable.

That’s why I love Ayen Deng Bior’s story today. She shows how the Ethiopian community is facing deep divisions and seeking answers. And in doing so, she shows how tightly we are all bound by our common humanity, and how much we can learn from – and lean on – one another.