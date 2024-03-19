The big story no one’s talking about is in India

One of the most consequential and overlooked stories in the world today is the transformation happening in India. Once deeply committed to its founding vision as a land shared by all its diverse citizens, India is being reinvented as a Hindu-first nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attempts to push back politically are faltering, as Fahad Shah reports today. But the power of Indian democracy has never been so much in politics as in a recognition of bedrock ideals such as inclusion and equality. Success might be a matter less of political organization than of blowing earnestly on those embers.