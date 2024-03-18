Skip to footer

This article appeared in the March 18, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Drawing the line

Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

Hard lines, red lines – they arise in daily decisions and international crises alike. Today, Howard LaFranchi looks at how they’re playing out as the White House navigates its relationship with Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Hard lines may make a choice easier. They may sometimes be needed for principled reasons. But more than a few public figures have paid a price for establishing lines that must not be crossed – and then ignoring them. That speaks to an international stage that frequently demands nuance and flexibility.

