Ramadan in Gaza

Many hoped for a Ramadan cease-fire in Gaza. But as that hope fades, for now, residents are navigating a holy month whose familiar pillars of community and charity have all but disappeared.

“There’s a feeling the community is turning in on itself, and breaking down,” says correspondent Taylor Luck, who writes about that today with a Gaza correspondent. “The principles of society are under threat.” Food is scarce and often fought over. A sense of community once found as people broke their fast after sunset prayers and returned to mosques for additional prayers and seeing friends has disappeared amid dislocation.

Yet “popular protection groups” have formed. Some nongovernmental organizations are trying to help. And even amid the chaos, people are organizing how to be together for prayers.