March 08, 2024

An Oscar is great. Hollywood’s embrace of authenticity might be better.

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Hollywood has not been kind to Native American actors. The acclaim for actor Lily Gladstone ahead of the Oscars is a welcome sign of change. But there are others. Today, Stephen Humphries talks with veteran Native actor Rick Mora, who sees a hunger for authenticity.

“Every culture is feeling the beauty of it,” he says. “The African American culture is feeling the beauty of it. The Asiatic community is feeling the beauty of it. ... Now, our entire people are being sought after and viewed in a beautiful way.” 

There’s much work ahead, but also some light along the path.

