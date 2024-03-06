Skip to footer

Confidence in doing good

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Everyone wants to take better care of the planet. But how do we do that? Does my recycling just end up in a landfill? Does my electric car really shrink my carbon footprint?

Today, contributor Melba Newsome and Monitor photographer Alfredo Sosa take on wood pellets. Are they truly helping Europe meet green-energy targets? Does their manufacture really help local communities? There are doubts. 

Doing good requires confidence that what we’re doing is actually good. And sometimes, that requires a little investigating.

