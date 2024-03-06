Confidence in doing good

Everyone wants to take better care of the planet. But how do we do that? Does my recycling just end up in a landfill? Does my electric car really shrink my carbon footprint?

Today, contributor Melba Newsome and Monitor photographer Alfredo Sosa take on wood pellets. Are they truly helping Europe meet green-energy targets? Does their manufacture really help local communities? There are doubts.

Doing good requires confidence that what we’re doing is actually good. And sometimes, that requires a little investigating.