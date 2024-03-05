Skip to footer

A different way to look at immigration

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Immigration can seem an impossible challenge. It is now the biggest issue in American and European politics. 

But there’s perhaps a different way to look at it. Economic opportunity and political stability will always draw people. Humans want to make their lives better. So holding the issue at arm’s length is neither practical nor humane. The real question is, how can we best help? 

Citizenship is one answer, but not the only one. Whitney Eulich’s story today explores other avenues. It shows that when we move beyond politically weaponizing the issue, we can accomplish remarkable things. 

