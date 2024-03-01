Poland’s lesson for the world

Paweł Płuska could be bitter or vengeful. The veteran journalist saw Poland’s previous, authoritarian government turn state media into a partisan mouthpiece.

Now that regime is gone, ousted by voters, and Mr. Płuska wants to help rebuild. How? “There is no hatred, no poison, no hate,” he tells Lenora Chu. “This is public television, so all groups, even those that do not recognize us, have their place here. We explain to people that patriotism does not mean that you are a member of one party.”

Poland helped lead Eastern Europe out of communism. Today, its lessons are for the world.