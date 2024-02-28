How long is too long to wait for justice and progress? Impatience can be a good thing. It drives change. But change doesn’t often come on the schedule we would like.

Today, Anna Mulrine Grobe writes about Native Americans who have fought for decades to get better care for their military veterans. This year, a long-awaited breakthrough finally came.

“The hope,” Anna writes, “is that these developments will not only improve care, but also foment faith that, even after decades of neglect, change is possible.” Stories like hers show the importance, especially in trying times, of patience amid impatience.