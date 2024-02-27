Skip to footer

Beyond facts to healing

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

You know the Monitor thinks trust is vital to solving today’s challenges. That’s what our Rebuilding Trust project is about. But look around. Trust stories are everywhere, and I wanted to highlight one. 

It’s a news story in Christianity Today about the distrust that has shredded the social fabric of East Palestine, Ohio, since a train derailment dumped toxic chemicals in 2023. Is the town safe or not? No one knows whom to trust. 

Enter a scientist whose approach is not just facts, but also healing. Says one observer, “Knowledge comes through unfolding relationships and is based on love.”

