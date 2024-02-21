Seeing the world through different eyes

Is China really the enemy of the West?

The easy answer is yes. It plays into simplistic narratives. That’s why I’ve always appreciated the work of Monitor writers such as Fred Weir, Taylor Luck, and Ann Scott Tyson, to name a few. They write not from a Western perspective, but as someone with a genuine affection for the good on all sides, and they seek simply to understand the forces at work.

Today, we have Ann weighing in on the China question. If you want to understand the evolving relationship between the United States and China, her story is a fresh perspective.