How intelligence grows

This week, an Ivy League college announced a bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence engineering. Where are the young minds who’ll be primed to pursue it – or whatever comes next?

In some U.S. public schools, it turns out.

Artificial intelligence gets pegged as a shortcut that can short-circuit learning and mislead. Even in its basic forms, like ChatGPT, it’s suspect. A video-generating tool unveiled yesterday produces jaw-dropping fakery.

But a counternarrative simmers. A year ago, Laurent Belsie framed generative AI as a drudgery-killer, a helper to researchers. (He didn’t ignore downsides.) Today, Jackie Valley discusses her reporting on the AI-education overlap: Students are getting to know AI. They’re likely to own it.