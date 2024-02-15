An eye on Dartmouth

Our story today on Dartmouth College highlights a sea change that appears underway in college athletics. Are student-athletes just that – or employees who can unionize? The National Labor Relations Board just said the latter. Check out the story for the why behind that ruling.

Dartmouth is driving another shift as well. It stopped requiring SAT scores amid the pandemic, but is switching back. Its research surfaced a counternarrative: that applicants from less-resourced backgrounds who withheld their scores and were rejected might well have been admitted because their performance was well above the norm at their school. What’s key, the research indicates, is what’s called for in many situations: nuance and context over blunt-instrument assessments.