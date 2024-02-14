When communities reach up

Welcome to midweek.

So much of world news focuses on the top-down imposition of will. Two stories in today’s Daily show how earnest community-builders, in very different settings, are applying aggregated power to make change.

In El Salvador, a nation traumatized by violence, community leaders work to build trust by revitalizing a pair of fútbol pitches in what once were no-go zones. In a wealthy Boston neighborhood, local associations add permanent housing, with social services, that supports people not normally welcome in tony ZIP codes.

Different deep-seated “realities,” confronted in different ways. Both acts of agency, and of transcendence.