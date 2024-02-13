Shifts in Myanmar

This month marks three years since Myanmar’s military regime ousted a democratically elected leader. But it was the junta’s decision over the weekend to enforce the military draft that renewed focus on a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

The context for that move is the subject of our story today from Myanmar. Next week, you’ll hear from one rebel group about shifts toward greater cooperation within its ranks and with other rebels, as well as its sense of momentum. Both stories speak to a conflict that reaches beyond national borders as refugees seek safety and humanitarian needs deepen – and reminds us of the power of the drive for self-determination.