This article appeared in the February 12, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

When individuals take action

Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

They’re called “wealth stripping” policies – government and private fees that hit struggling families hard. Some are relatively small, such as a citation for an expired license plate. Others, like fees that follow people out of prison, are not. Their impact can snowball because of inability to pay.

Our cover story today dives deep into an issue that often hides in plain sight. You’ll learn about troubling practices. You’ll also see what can happen when individuals decide to take action. The people in our story aren’t all famous or powerful. But they’ve seen opportunities for progress and reform – and cities and states are responding. 

