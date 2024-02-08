Skip to footer

This article appeared in the February 08, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 02/08 edition

The long throw of hope

Clayton Collins
Director of Editorial Innovation

Enmity can run so deep that the prospect of easing it seems nonexistent. Israel and Hamas sit in that category. 

Still, the elevation last week of a Sinn Fein leader to first deputy for Northern Ireland could scarcely have been imagined in the years of nail-bomb separatism, understatedly known as the Troubles. It took time. The agreement that cooled those hostilities dates back 26 years. 

Columnist Ned Temko takes a clear-eyed view of global events. He’s also inclined to showcasing informed, credible hope. In his October appearance on our weekly podcast, Ned expressed long-term optimism about a Middle East solution. Today, in his Patterns column, he mines history to outline a possible path to progress there. 

This article appeared in the February 08, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 02/08 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.