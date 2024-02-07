The transforming power of simple kindness

As an American living in Europe, I was drawn to Stephanie Hanes’ story about Americans living in Portugal. One line jumped out: “the appeal of a culture with less focus on consumption and ‘productivity,’ and more freedom from stressors of racism, gun violence, and toxic political divisions.”

Europe is no paradise. From immigration to the economy, its problems are in some ways worse than those in the United States. But the quote above rings true in Berlin, too. There are worries and disappointments here, but not division like we see in the U.S.

The good news? The solution starts with simple kindnesses. Just read Stephanie’s story. Alfreda Chandler will tell you.