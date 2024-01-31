Heeding the call to transcend our own limits

Why go to the moon? The arguments against it are clear: It’s expensive, and what does it accomplish, besides making scientists happy?

But in a Q-and-A on the subject today, Sarah Matusek finds something important. “I think there’s always value in exploring, and learning something new, and just trying to transcend our limits as a human species,” science journalist Rebecca Boyle tells her.

What if we could make that our aim in all human endeavor – whether in politics, economics, or security? We don’t necessarily need to go to the moon to do that. But sometimes, someone needs to show what’s possible.