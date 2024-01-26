Listening past the din

American politics loves binary thinking: We’re on one team, on one side of an issue or the other.

Monitor writers recognize how limited (and limiting) that thinking is. And none is better at exploring what lies between extremes – and how thought there can evolve – than Harry Bruinius.

Harry’s smart, but that’s not the sole source of his power. It’s also this:

“Every time I approach someone who’s sharing their story ... to really share who they are, what their experiences are, how they’ve changed because of certain experiences,” he says, “I want to listen.”

Today, Harry describes his ongoing reporting about a group that’s often painted as one block. It’s actually one in which outlooks vary, and sometimes change.