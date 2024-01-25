The incredible sinking Swedish town

Imagine if a mining company dug so deep that a town began to sink. And then imagine if the government’s solution was ... to move the city.

That’s Erika Page’s story today. She writes of pockets of frustration in Kiruna, Sweden, but mostly there has been an acceptance that this is for a greater good. I see something similar here in Germany – a deference to authority that is foreign to my American sensibilities. But it’s a reminder. There’s no one right way to solve problems. We can all learn from different perspectives – even when the ground is caving in.