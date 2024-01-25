Skip to footer

This article appeared in the January 25, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

The incredible sinking Swedish town

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Imagine if a mining company dug so deep that a town began to sink. And then imagine if the government’s solution was ... to move the city. 

That’s Erika Page’s story today. She writes of pockets of frustration in Kiruna, Sweden, but mostly there has been an acceptance that this is for a greater good. I see something similar here in Germany – a deference to authority that is foreign to my American sensibilities. But it’s a reminder. There’s no one right way to solve problems. We can all learn from different perspectives – even when the ground is caving in.

