One email you won’t mind getting

I got a pleasant surprise in my email inbox last week: A newsletter from Monitor reader and friend Amanda Ripley. As a journalist herself, she’s written about her appreciation for what the Monitor does, and we’ve written about our appreciation for what she does.

Her newsletter is as lovely as you would expect – about how journalism can build dignity, agency, and hope. Her top story was close to my heart (I’m a former Afghanistan correspondent). It’s about the extraordinary achievements of a platoon of Afghan women. I hope you’ll give it a read.