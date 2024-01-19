The story of Beit Jann is a light amid the darkness

There is an unspoken truth in journalism: You find what you look for. There is undeniable anguish and inhumanity in Israel and Gaza. We have reported on it extensively. But there is also hope and light in the darkness. Just read Taylor Luck’s story today.

Many organizations don’t look for these things because they think they’re not there or not news – that they’re comparatively unimportant or even naive. We disagree in the most vehement terms. These things are the seeds of any viable future, the substance of any potential progress. That makes them not only news, but also absolutely essential news.