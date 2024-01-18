What sowers can show us

Farmers crop up in two of our stories today, and in one tomorrow.

In Texas, some face a legal ruling over a new twist on land loss. In Louisiana, one leads a revolution in rice-growing. Tomorrow we’ll report from Senegal on the revival of an old planting technique.

These are more than local takes. One involves the U.S. Supreme Court – and so, many landowners. Another, efforts to reverse the decline of Black-owned farmland. The third, a yield-booster that will help other growers.

The stories are also bound by the traits their main actors share: Resilience and adaptability. The courage to fight. The ingenuity to try something new. That makes them stories not just about farming, but also about how to help the world grow.