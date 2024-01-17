Seeking a hard reset

So much seems to be going wrong in today’s Daily. Congress’ budget stalemate continues. Those pushing for peace in the Middle East feel more marginalized than ever. And the weather is going berserk.

Then I read about Morris Brown College. It should be dead. It lost accreditation and had 20 students at one point. Yet here it is, on the way back. What Morris Brown needed was a “hard reset,” the college’s president told the Monitor’s Ira Porter.

His story is a much-needed reminder. With honesty, tough choices, and absolute conviction, the impossible can become possible.