Democracy’s global test

How much do you care about Pakistan’s latest elections?

Put another way: How much do you care about the power of human agency to support a system that at least strives to add stability in a wobbly world?

Thought so.

As Ned Temko notes today, a couple of billion people worldwide may go to the polls in 2024. (Hasan Ali reports on one party’s ballot barrier woes in Pakistan, in a bonus read.)

It’s democracy by degrees. Voters will encounter processes that sit on a spectrum from free and fair to outright sham. They may need to navigate artificial intelligence hazards or foreign (or domestic) interference. They may find disappointment or joy, disillusionment or inspiration.

All will be reaching for an enduring ideal.