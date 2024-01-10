A Monitor reporter flees her home

The biggest enemy of the news is apathy. Breaking news settles into patterns. Patterns repeat. Attention wanes.

That is why I encourage you to read Ghada Abdulfattah’s story of her flight to safety. She’s been writing about internal displacement in Gaza for weeks. Yet there is something about someone’s own story – the story of someone we know – that shakes and awakens.

It is not the Monitor’s job to decide for nations or readers the matters of war and security. But it is the Monitor’s job never to accept that inhumanity anywhere must be inevitable.