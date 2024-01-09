You don’t know your own political power

Monitor subscriber Sam Daley-Harris makes a career of telling people they have more power than they think. We talked about that recently in connection with the American presidential election and the launch of his book “Reclaiming Our Democracy: Every Citizen’s Guide to Transformational Advocacy.”

Politics seems filled with a sense of impotence. But that’s wrong, Sam says. We just need to build small wins – contacting a representative, writing a letter to a newspaper. Connecting with groups that teach this kind of advocacy helps. The need is to overcome instant gratification and build momentum, commitment, and agency.

The beginning of real change is “to see yourself differently,” Sam says. “You can do things you thought you couldn’t do.”