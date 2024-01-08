Matters of perspective

Today we’re highlighting shifts in perspective that could influence how two major stories play out in 2024. The first concerns Black U.S. voters, a bedrock of Democratic support. In South Carolina, political reporter Story Hinckley explains why noticeable cracks are emerging in that coalition – and interest in Donald Trump is ticking up.

Pivot to Israel, where the military announced further reductions in troops in Gaza. Outside pressure is surely a factor, but there’s another concern: navigating a war that is likely to grind on. As correspondent Neri Zilber points out, that means calibrating what the nation of nearly 10 million people can handle not only militarily, but also economically and socially.