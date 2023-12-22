Monitor stocking stuffers

Thanks for ending your week – and your year – with us. The Monitor will be on holiday recess through Jan. 1, but we’ll be keeping in touch and stoking the hearth fire for you.

We’ll highlight our wonderful new holiday animation on Christmas Day. That’s a gift from essayist Murr Brewster and Jules Struck that’s become an annual tradition. After that, watch for daily specials that feature some of our best stories of 2023, grouped around themes including community and peace. Finally, on New Year’s Day, we’ll send you our favorite photos of 2023 collection, curated with care and love.

See you in 2024!