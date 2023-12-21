Behind debate over Catholic blessings, a deeper issue

Today, Harry Bruinius cuts to the core of the debate over Catholic priests blessing same-sex couples. Should the church prioritize doctrinal purity or pastoral care? But that deeper debate goes well beyond this topic, or even religion.

Today’s Daily also takes on immigration. Is that not about law and order versus care – a variant of the same debate? There’s also a story about banning a new strain of violent music in a Mexico town – order versus understanding. So much of politics is about this precise dynamic.

This is polarization – not policy positions, but the inflexible certainty that the answer is in one approach or the other, not in earnestly seeking the best blend of both.