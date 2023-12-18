Busy changing the world

This morning, Monitor writer Sara Miller Llana and I were comparing notes about daughters. Ours are about the same age and, like so many in their generation, have both expressed fears about climate change. But when Sara traveled the world to interview the young people most affected by climate change, she discovered something curious.

“There was not a single one paralyzed by fear of what was ahead,” she says.

They know climate could profoundly determine their futures – from hunger to child marriage. But they are busy trying to change the future. This was her takeaway from the Climate Generation series, which ends today.

“Had I not talked to them in-depth, maybe I would feel sorry for them,” Sara says. “But I learned they do not live their lives as victims.”