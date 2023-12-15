Chile looks a lot like the United States, politically – deeply polarized with wild swings between left and right. This weekend the country will vote on a new constitution for a second time. The first was too left. This one might be too right.

The push for a new constitution came from protests demanding a more just society. But after decades of harsh dictatorship, the trust to drive political change comes slowly. There’s a saying: “La tercera la vencida” – roughly, we’ll agree the third time around.

“As a nation, our values are more in the center,” says one expert in today’s Daily. This weekend we’ll see if finding that center requires the patience and cooperation of a third time around.