All the evil we do not see

I recently watched the Netflix series “All the Light We Cannot See.” Of course, the Nazi villain was a psychopath, as Nazis tend to be in modern imaginings. Then I read today’s review of “The Zone of Interest,” by our film critic, Peter Rainer.

The most chilling thing about the Nazis was probably that, in many ways, they were just normal people. Evil is most dangerous when it is insidious, slipping into the mundane. Each of us can easily guard against becoming a jewel-obsessed Nazi lunatic. But Peter’s column is a poignant reminder of how assiduously we must watch, not the things that enrage us, but the things that don’t.