COP28 is over. What now?

The United Nations COP28 climate summit is now done. There were surprises, big announcements, and an official charity pop song. (Think “We Are the World,” only greener.) See our wrap-up in today’s issue.

The question with all such events is, what now? Will actions match promises? That’s the primary question around all climate action, frankly. Our answer has been the Climate Generation series, which ends next week. If you want to know what climate action looks like, read it. There is a place where hope and honest appraisals of the crisis meet. And these young people are leading the way.