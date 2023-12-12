When we launched The Christian Science Monitor Daily, we had a slogan: Perspective matters. Today’s issue looks at exactly that.

In the United States, 65% of Americans “say Hamas bears a lot of responsibility for the current conflict,” according to Pew Research Center. Yet among young people, the picture is much different. How much are views of the conflict shaped by generation?

In Israel, contributor Neri Zilber noticed how his conversations with friends and family are wildly different from those with people outside the country. The focus in Israel is still all on Oct. 7. How much are views in Israel shaped by that television coverage?

For his part, Neri sees a crucial media role in all this. Not only to be accurate, he says, but also “to provide as many perspectives as possible, and in the great tradition of the Monitor, to put it in real human terms.”