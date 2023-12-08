Taylor Swift’s ode to joy

In today’s “Why We Wrote This” podcast, we look at the astonishing success of Taylor Swift. She is authentic. She is generous. She is the queen of unabashed, exuberant girlhood.

But you only need to look at some of the other stories in today’s issue to see another reason. From Gaza to Argentina to the COP28 climate summit, the world seems to be nothing but uncertainty and doubt. Of course, the world has ever been thus. But amid social media feeds and toxic politics, there is a weariness to the world that feels different and unyielding.

Into this gloom comes the sequin-bright smile of Ms. Swift, as well as the love and community her concerts inspire. It is the opposite of escapism. It is a note of the song we all sing, the chords of sincerity and joy shared by every human heart.